Stephen Donaghy Sells 9,191 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) COO Stephen Donaghy sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $397,051.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 458,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,789,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Donaghy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Stephen Donaghy sold 10,514 shares of Universal Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $445,057.62.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.75. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $209.79 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 16.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price target on Universal Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 10,484.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company primarily offers personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also underwrites homeowner's multi-peril insurance; and fire, commercial multi-peril, and other liability lines of business.

