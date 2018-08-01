Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.25

News stories about Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stellar Biotechnologies earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 50.831883708922 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SBOT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.22. Stellar Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stellar Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers KLH, an immune-stimulating protein used in the production of various immunotherapies; and as a carrier molecule or finished injectable product in the immunodiagnostic market.

