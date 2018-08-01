State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 500,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of ConocoPhillips worth $97,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.6% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,094.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,336 shares of company stock worth $19,247,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $72.17 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.