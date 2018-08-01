State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,000 Shares of Cray Inc. (CRAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cray were worth $34,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cray by 19.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Cray by 16.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 17,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cray by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cray by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its position in shares of Cray by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 230,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cray alerts:

Cray opened at $24.95 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a PE ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.59. Cray Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $28.60.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.68 million. Cray had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cray Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Kiely sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $117,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $170,036.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cray Company Profile

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.