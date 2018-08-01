State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 140,000 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 173.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,600 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $29,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Hat by 17,117.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,395 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,597 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Red Hat during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Red Hat during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Red Hat during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat opened at $141.23 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Red Hat Inc has a 52 week low of $95.88 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the open-source software company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHT. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Red Hat in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Red Hat from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Red Hat from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,271,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of Red Hat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

