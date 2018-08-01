State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 45,140 Shares of Navient Corp (NAVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 61.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,140 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,141,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,431 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,032,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,433,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,558 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 2,546.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,323,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,844,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 21.26 and a quick ratio of 21.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.75 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

