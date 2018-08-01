State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $349,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 66,930 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after buying an additional 196,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In related news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SFM stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFM. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Read More: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.