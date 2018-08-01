StarCredits (STRC) Reaches Market Cap of $594,434.00

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last seven days, StarCredits has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StarCredits token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StarCredits has a market capitalization of $594,434.00 and $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003639 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013173 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000429 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00389906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00179560 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00026013 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000869 BTC.

StarCredits Profile

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here . StarCredits’ official website is backto.earth

Buying and Selling StarCredits

StarCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

