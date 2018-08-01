Stamps.com (STMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Stamps.com updated its FY18 guidance to $10.15-11.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:STMP traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.30. The stock had a trading volume of 377,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. Stamps.com has a one year low of $148.25 and a one year high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In related news, insider John Roland Clem sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $925,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,559.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total value of $631,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,076 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,622 in the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

