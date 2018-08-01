St. Joe (JOE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of St. Joe have underperformed its industry over the past three months. Notably, St. Joe’s strategy to expand the size and scope of its leasing portfolio as well as resorts and leisure business will likely provide cushion from revenue volatility in other segments. In fact, in May 2018, the company announced a partnership for a new adult community project, situated in its Bay-Walton Sector Plan. This marks St. Joe’s first adult community of this kind in the area. Further, the company’s continued efforts to enhance its leasing portfolio have enabled it to record encouraging growth in this segment for several consecutive quarters. Nonetheless, inconsistent revenue performance in a number of segments and regional business concentration remain concerns for the company.”

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,437. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on St. Joe (JOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.