SSGA ACTIVE Tr/SPDR DOUBLELINE SHO (STOT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

SSGA ACTIVE Tr/SPDR DOUBLELINE SHO (BATS:STOT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is an increase from SSGA ACTIVE Tr/SPDR DOUBLELINE SHO’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of SSGA ACTIVE Tr/SPDR DOUBLELINE SHO traded down $0.03, reaching $48.82, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares. SSGA ACTIVE Tr/SPDR DOUBLELINE SHO has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

