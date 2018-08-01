Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) Announces GBX 0.53 Dividend

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SSIF stock opened at GBX 91.63 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.22 ($1.30).
About Sqn Secured Income Fund
