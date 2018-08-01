Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) Announces GBX 0.53 Dividend

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSIF stock opened at GBX 91.63 ($1.20) on Wednesday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.22 ($1.30).

About Sqn Secured Income Fund

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

