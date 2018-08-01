SPX Flow (FLOW) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.055-2.105 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered SPX Flow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX Flow from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered SPX Flow from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of FLOW stock traded down $4.62 on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. 22,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $531.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

