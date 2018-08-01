Sprint Corp (S) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,165,781 shares, a drop of 1.9% from the June 29th total of 136,808,209 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,958,663 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.9 days. Approximately 25.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Sprint opened at $5.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Sprint has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Sprint had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Sprint will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 135.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 108.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,936,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,847,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on S. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sprint from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.19 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sprint in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sprint from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

