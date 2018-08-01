Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit AeroSystems updated its FY18 guidance to $6.25-6.50 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems traded down $4.91, reaching $88.34, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 137,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,101. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.74.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.