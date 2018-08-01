Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Holdings Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Wright bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.77 and a 52-week high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

