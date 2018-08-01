Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of TRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,993. Speedway Motorsports has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 153.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

