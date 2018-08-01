Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Speedway Motorsports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th.
Shares of TRK stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,993. Speedway Motorsports has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Speedway Motorsports Company Profile
Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.
