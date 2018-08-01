SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) Stake Decreased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up about 4.5% of Main Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $33,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Waldron LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF opened at $61.51 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

