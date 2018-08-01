SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Stake Boosted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,605,000 after acquiring an additional 233,851 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,447,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31,325.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 284,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 276,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust opened at $361.07 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $307.28 and a twelve month high of $366.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.0098 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

