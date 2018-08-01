SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE) is New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 1,878.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,357 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises about 6.2% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,290,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,772 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,994.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 618,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 598,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 210,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period.

KIE stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

