SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by BTIM Corp.

BTIM Corp. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. BTIM Corp.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $281.33 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $241.83 and a 1 year high of $286.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

