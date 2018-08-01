SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Stake Increased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,064,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,347,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,045,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

