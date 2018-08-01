SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,918. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

