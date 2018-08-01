SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 92,569.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,335,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 18,315,847 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39,828.7% during the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,136,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,994,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $77,822,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12,300.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 496,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 492,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,621,000 after buying an additional 402,869 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares traded down $0.56, hitting $115.43, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 218,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,566. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $129.51.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

