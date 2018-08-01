SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (FEZ) Shares Bought by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 38,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $101,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

