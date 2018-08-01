Spark New Zealand (SPKKY) vs. KT (KT) Head to Head Comparison

Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS: SPKKY) and KT (NYSE:KT) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spark New Zealand and KT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A KT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. KT pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Spark New Zealand pays out 79.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KT pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spark New Zealand and KT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark New Zealand $2.57 billion 1.87 $297.78 million $0.81 16.22 KT $21.05 billion 0.32 $415.40 million $0.88 15.57

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Spark New Zealand. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spark New Zealand and KT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A KT 3 1 0 0 1.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Spark New Zealand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of KT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KT beats Spark New Zealand on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fibre, wireless, copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumers and small-medium business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment is involved in Spark New Zealand's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of new businesses; and supervises wholesale products and services. The company also provides IT infrastructure, data center, business cloud, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics, and outsourced telecommunications services; and retails telecommunications products and services. It has approximately 2.392 million mobile connections. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

