SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and $82,662.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005273 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded up 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

