Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern First Bancshares earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 47.7104132404436 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SFST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Southern First Bancshares traded down $0.35, hitting $43.60, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,367. The company has a market cap of $329.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.67. Southern First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 10.19%. research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $64,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 9,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total transaction of $468,202.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $674,453. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

