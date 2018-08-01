Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Stock Price Down 1%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.15. 174,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,619,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $122,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 379.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $354,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

