Sonic (SONC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sonic from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sonic from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SONC opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Sonic has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.62.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sonic had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sonic will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 42.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina D. Vaughan sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP E Edward Saroch sold 21,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $798,328.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Sonic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,118,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,230,000 after buying an additional 201,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sonic by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 552,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,935,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sonic by 1,995.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 509,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 485,611 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 44,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

