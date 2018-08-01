Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) Stock Price

Press coverage about United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United States Lime & Minerals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 44.8262555575068 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USLM. BidaskClub raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM remained flat at $$77.70 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

