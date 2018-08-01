Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Stock Price

News articles about Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sorrento Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3247840943169 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price target on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics opened at $5.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.