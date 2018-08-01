Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stock Price

Media stories about Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Guidewire Software earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.1103041971442 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWRE. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.50, a P/E/G ratio of 195.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $96.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $246,490.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,983.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 12,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $1,109,064.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,843 shares of company stock worth $3,348,918. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The company's products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application.

