Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Share Price

Press coverage about Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shore Bancshares earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 47.4231555020439 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SHBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Shore Bancshares traded down $0.03, reaching $19.29, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,105. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $243.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Insurance Products and Services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

