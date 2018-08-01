Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect F5 Networks (FFIV) Share Price

Media coverage about F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. F5 Networks earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the network technology company an impact score of 46.3819346730163 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $114.63 and a 52-week high of $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.65.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,853.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total transaction of $293,137.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,395.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,345 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

