Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Canopy Growth (CGC) Stock Price

News headlines about Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Canopy Growth earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the marijuana producer an impact score of 45.8319603268238 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Canopy Growth opened at $26.33 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.28 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 9.10.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 84.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.