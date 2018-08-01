Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AXT (AXTI) Stock Price

News articles about AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AXT earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.514332017213 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

AXT traded down $0.03, reaching $7.55, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 272,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.76 million, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

