Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Share Price

News headlines about RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RR Donnelley & Sons earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2744652868775 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of RRD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. 31,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $402.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 37.45%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, Director Timothy R. Mclevish acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,466 shares in the company, valued at $120,582.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

