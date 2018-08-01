Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact L.B. Foster (FSTR) Stock Price

News stories about L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. L.B. Foster earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.5333846782062 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

L.B. Foster traded up $0.45, hitting $25.00, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 38,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,619. The firm has a market cap of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.30.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

