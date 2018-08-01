Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Stock Price

News stories about Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.5258412755938 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of VMBS opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

