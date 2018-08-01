Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PHH (PHH) Stock Price

Media coverage about PHH (NYSE:PHH) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PHH earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.7330022765818 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

PHH traded down $0.01, reaching $10.87, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 22,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,084. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. PHH has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $353.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.46.

PHH (NYSE:PHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. PHH had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 45.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PHH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

About PHH

PHH Corporation, through its PHH Mortgage Corporation, operates as a sub servicer of residential mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Mortgage Production and Mortgage Servicing. It provides servicing and portfolio retention solutions to investors of mortgage servicing rights, financial and wealth management institutions, regional and community banks, and credit unions.

