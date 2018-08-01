Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Stock Price

News headlines about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.8374082139423 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Shares of CHT opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $1.5901 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.61%.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.