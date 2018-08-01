Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Share Price

News coverage about Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Waterstone Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.0426820485857 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Waterstone Financial traded up $0.15, reaching $17.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

In other news, CFO Mark Raymond Gerke sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $61,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $80,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

