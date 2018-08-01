Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Montage Technology Group (MONT) Stock Price

News articles about Montage Technology Group (NASDAQ:MONT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Montage Technology Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0325590032277 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

About Montage Technology Group

Montage Technology Group Limited is a global fabless provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions addressing the home entertainment and cloud computing markets. Its analog and radio frequency solutions, digital signal processors and high speed interfaces serves as the foundation for its technology platform.

