Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MEDNAX (MD) Stock Price

Media stories about MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MEDNAX earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2373089187458 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MD stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $901.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MD. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $139,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominic J. Andreano sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,251 shares of company stock worth $3,462,384 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

