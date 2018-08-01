Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Share Price

News articles about Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magic Software Enterprises earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 46.1497972351793 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Magic Software Enterprises traded up $0.05, hitting $8.50, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,334. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGIC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

