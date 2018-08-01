Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hanwha Q Cells (HQCL) Stock Price

Headlines about Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hanwha Q Cells earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.8925268909717 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanwha Q Cells from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:HQCL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.73. Hanwha Q Cells has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hanwha Q Cells (NASDAQ:HQCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.40 million. Hanwha Q Cells had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.19%. equities analysts predict that Hanwha Q Cells will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co, Ltd., a solar energy company, develops, manufactures, and sells solar cells and photovoltaic (PV) modules in South Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan, Australia, the People's Republic of China, India, Turkey, and internationally. Its principal products include PV cells, PV modules, silicon ingots, and silicon wafers.

