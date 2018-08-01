Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Stock Price

Headlines about Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Emissions Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.7732165939192 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Emissions Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:ADES traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. 59,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.62. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 83.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.86 million. research analysts predict that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 20,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $222,422.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

