Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Atento (ATTO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Atento (NYSE:ATTO) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Atento earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 48.9483553865781 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Atento traded down $0.05, hitting $7.25, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,471. The firm has a market cap of $476.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Atento has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $12.90.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.50 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. research analysts anticipate that Atento will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATTO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

