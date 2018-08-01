Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Share Price

Press coverage about YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. YRC Worldwide earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8361708070529 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YRCW shares. ValuEngine cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of YRC Worldwide traded down $0.54, reaching $9.20, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,149,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 3.99. YRC Worldwide has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

